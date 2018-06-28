League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (Fri)

Attacking midfielder Dean Shiels joins hi father, Derry City manager Kenny Shiels, at the Brandywell.

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 29 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 94.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says the recent signings of his son Dean and Canadian winger Ben Fisk will bring much-needed experience to his squad.

"Lack of experience is a big thing for us and our back four in our last game was all under-21," said the Derry boss.

Neither player will be available for Friday's Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

The Candystripes will be without the suspended Aaron McEneff and Nicky Low, who is injured.

"Aaron is a big loss as he is a marquee player for us and has had a very good season," added Shiels ahead of the Dublin encounter.

"We are well understrength for this game, as we were for our last game against Dundalk."

A 4-0 defeat at home to Dundalk prior to the summer break saw Derry drop to fifth in the league table, behind Shamrock Rovers on goal difference.

Fisk has been twice capped by Canada, having featured in friendly internationals against Bermuda and Scotland, and most recently has played for North American Super League side FC Edmonton, where he spent two seasons.

The 25-year-old has been signed up until at least the end of the current season.

Shiels, 14-times capped by Northern Ireland, has agreed an 18-month deal, having been released by Dunfermline Athletic in May.

The 33-year-old previously had his father Kenny as his manager at Scottish club Kilmarnock.

"Regardless of whether he is my father or not, I want to play for Kenny Shiels because the way he wants to play the game brings out the best in me.

"My first priority is to get match fit, be competitive and try to get into the team. I'm delighted to be here and can't wait to get started."