Jordan Roberts: Ipswich Town sign Crawley winger on two-year deal

Jordan Roberts
Jordan Roberts scored seven goals in 36 appearances last season

Ipswich Town have signed Crawley winger Jordan Roberts on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Championship side having scored nine goals in 58 league appearances for Crawley.

He is Ipswich's second signing this week after Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah joined on loan.

"I want to go as far as I can and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to express myself here and hopefully give the fans something to cheer about," Roberts told the club website.

