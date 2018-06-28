Adam Webster: Bristol City sign Ipswich Town defender

Adam Webster (right) made 29 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich last season

Bristol City have signed Ipswich Town defender Adam Webster for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old had been with Ipswich since signing from Portsmouth for a fee believed to be around £750,000 in 2016.

His move to Ashton Gate comes a day on from the Robins' sale of talismanic centre-back Aden Flint to Middlesbrough for a reported fee of about £7m.

Webster played 51 league games for the Tractor Boys over two years, having had a loan at Aldershot back in 2013-14.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson said: "He has proved himself as a top Championship defender and I look forward to seeing him play alongside our current centre-halves."

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans told Town's website: "We didn't want to lose Adam but it was very clear that the move appealed to him.

"I thought long and hard before agreeing to the move and we haven't let Adam go without receiving a significant fee and that will be reinvested into the playing squad."

