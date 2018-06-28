Gary Warren: Yeovil Town sign Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender

Gary Warren is approaching 600 league appearances for Mangotsfield United, Team Bath, Newport and Inverness

Yeovil Town have signed veteran Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Gary Warren on a two-year deal.

The Bristol-born Caley club captain, 33, who has made 218 appearances in six years for Inverness, still had 12 months left on his existing contract.

But the former Newport County man has opted to return south of the border.

Warren played non-league football in the West Country for Mangotsfield United and Team Bath before leaving in 2009 to help Newport return to the EFL.

After a season back in the Football League he left Newport to move to Inverness in 2012.

Warren becomes Yeovil boss Darren Way's fourth signing of the summer after experienced Notts County defender Carl Dickinson and two loanees - teenage Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and Norwich City winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.

