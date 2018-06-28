Dominic Solanke: Liverpool and Chelsea agree fee for striker a year after move

Solanke scored once in his 21 appearances for Liverpool last season

Liverpool and Chelsea have come to an agreement over the fee for striker Dominic Solanke.

The England Under-20 World Cup winner signed for the Reds in July 2017 but as 20-year-old Solanke's Chelsea contract had expired, the fee was due to be set by a tribunal.

That has been avoided, although the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

It was reported at the time Liverpool wanted to pay around £3m but Chelsea were looking for £10m.

Solanke made five starts and 16 substitute appearances during his debut season on Merseyside, scoring once - on the final day in a 4-0 win over Brighton.