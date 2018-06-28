Joe Fryer: Carlisle United sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper on season-long loan

Joe Fryer
Joe Fryer has had loan spells with Hartlepool and Stevenage

Carlisle United have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old spent last season with the Cumbrians' League Two rivals Stevenage, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Carlisle boss John Sheridan told the club website: "We're pleased to get Joe into the building.

"He's a young keeper who did really well at Stevenage last year so he knows this league."

