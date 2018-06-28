Idris Kanu & Theo Vassell: Port Vale sign Peterborough striker and Gateshead defender
- From the section Port Vale
Port Vale have signed Peterborough striker Idris Kanu on a a season-long loan and Gateshead defender Theo Vassell on a one-year deal.
Kanu, 18, made 18 league appearances for the Posh last season after joining from Aldershot in August 2017.
Vassell, 21, made 34 league appearances for Gateshead in 2017-18, scoring two goals.
They could both make the competitive debuts for Vale against Cambridge United on Saturday, 4 August.
