Marcel Franke: Norwich City centre-back joins SV Darmstadt

Marcel Franke joined Norwich last summer from Greuther Furth

Norwich City centre-back Marcel Franke has joined German side SV Darmstadt on loan for the 2018-19 season.

The Bundesliga 2 side have the option to buy the defender who joined the Canaries for an undisclosed fee last summer from Greuther Furth.

The 25-year-old played eight matches for Norwich, including five in the Championship, before making a a loan move to Dynamo Dresden in January.

He went on to make 16 appearances for Dresden in the German second tier.

