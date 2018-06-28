Liam Shephard: Forest Green Rovers sign Peterborough defender on two-year deal
-
- From the section Forest Green
Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Liam Shephard from League One side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old right-back, who had a year left on his contract, has signed a two-year deal at the New Lawn.
Shephard, who began his career at Swansea City, made 30 appearances in all competitions for Posh last season.
The Welshman, who was a January target for boss Mark Cooper, becomes League Two side Rovers' eighth summer signing.
Shephard previously played in League Two on loan at Yeovil in 2015-16.
He came through Swansea's academy before signing his first professional contract at the start of the 2013-14 season.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.