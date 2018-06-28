Liam Shephard: Forest Green Rovers sign Peterborough defender on two-year deal

From the section

Forest Green Rovers defender Liam Shephard began his career with Swansea

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Liam Shephard from League One side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old right-back, who had a year left on his contract, has signed a two-year deal at the New Lawn.

Shephard, who began his career at Swansea City, made 30 appearances in all competitions for Posh last season.

The Welshman, who was a January target for boss Mark Cooper, becomes League Two side Rovers' eighth summer signing.

Shephard previously played in League Two on loan at Yeovil in 2015-16.

He came through Swansea's academy before signing his first professional contract at the start of the 2013-14 season.

