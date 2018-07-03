World Cup 2018: Joachim Low will remain Germany manager despite shock exit

Low was named Germany manager in 2006

Joachim Low will remain as Germany manager despite their shock early exit from the World Cup in Russia.

The defending champions finished bottom of Group G after losing 2-0 to South Korea - the first time Germany have gone out in the first round of a World Cup since 1938.

Low - who was named Germany manager in 2006 - extended his contract a month ago until 2022.

Germany had reached at least the semi-finals in their last four World Cups.

"I feel, in spite of the legitimate criticism of our departure, generally much support and encouragement," said Low.

"But now I want to design the rebuilding with full commitment," he added. "It all takes time, but everything will happen in time for the start of the new international season in September."

Low, 58, guided Germany to the World Cup title in Brazil in 2014, four years after they finished third in South Africa.

Under his leadership, Germany finished as runners-up at Euro 2008 and reached the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016.