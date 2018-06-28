BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Watch all the best action and funnies from day 14 of the 2018 World Cup, featuring incredible scenes from Germany's shock exit, Mexican fans sharing the love and a dubious Harry Kane lookalike shout.

Available to UK users only.

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Watch: VAR goal sends Germany towards World Cup exit

Germany's fate sealed as keeper goes AWOL

German World Cup exit a surprise - Southgate

Something not right in German camp - Jenas

The World Cup champions' curse strikes again

Alvarez own goal extends Sweden's lead

'Ice-cool' Granqvist spot-kick doubles Sweden lead

Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead

John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'

World Cup Catch-up: Messi finally makes his mark

Messi's brilliant goal - from every angle we could find

GOAT or human? What is Messi really like?

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Highlights: Iceland 1-2 Croatia

'Brilliant' Rojo volley sends Argentina through

'The boy is back in town' - stunning Messi goal gives Argentina lead

Pure Peruvian emotion after long-awaited win

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Highlights: Australia 0-2 Peru

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

