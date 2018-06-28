BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?
World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from day 14 of the 2018 World Cup, featuring incredible scenes from Germany's shock exit, Mexican fans sharing the love and a dubious Harry Kane lookalike shout.
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired