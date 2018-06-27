Age limit increased to 21 for Premiership colt teams in Scottish Challenge Cup

Aberdeen Under-20s were knocked out of last season's Challenge Cup by Inverness

Players up to the age of 21 can feature in Premiership colt teams in this season's Scottish Challenge Cup.

Previously, only players up to under-20s age could play for the colt teams.

Tournament organisers the Scottish Professional Football League have also announced that there will be no extra-time before the semi-final stage.

Ties in the preliminary, first, second and third rounds and quarter-finals will go straight to penalties if drawn after 90 minutes.

The preliminary round ties, involving Highland and Lowland League teams, take place on 31 July and 1 August with the first round played over 14 and 15 August.

Holders Inverness Caledonian Thistle were drawn to host Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic in Tuesday's first-round draw, which also featured League One and Two sides as well as the 12 Premiership colt teams.

The colt teams of Dundee and Hibernian will meet in the first round, as will those of Kilmarnock and St Mirren, while Celtic colts are away to Annan Athletic and Rangers colts host Falkirk.

English sides Sutton United and Boreham Wood, Crusaders and Coleraine from Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland's Bohemians and Bray Wanderers and Welsh teams The New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads will enter in September's second round.