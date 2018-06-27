World Cup 2018: Poland boss Adam Nawalka says his side have failed

Poland have conceded five goals in two games at the World Cup

Poland have "failed the fans and ourselves" after a hugely disappointing World Cup campaign, says boss Adam Nawalka.

The Pole lost their opening two Group H games to Senegal and Colombia and cannot advance - even if they beat Japan in their final game on Thursday.

"There are no what-ifs," added Nawalka, whose side could depart Russia without a point.

"We are where we are. We know that we have failed."

Poland have been one of the biggest disappointments of the tournament.

They dropped just five points in qualifying and reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

"It's not an easy moment for the team psychologically speaking," said experienced midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski.

"But life goes on and the match tomorrow will be of great significance, particularly from a mental perspective. We need to show that we never give up as a team."

Blaszczykowski denied reports of a rift between Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski, who has yet to score in Russia, and other players.

"When the results are negative, when we don't win and there are problems, then you get fake news," added the Wolfsburg player.