BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net
Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net
- From the section World Cup
Watch some of the best goals of the 2018 World Cup so far, as Kendall Waston's goal for Costa Rica means each of the 32 nations has scored at least one goal in the competition.
HIGHLIGHTS: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired