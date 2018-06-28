BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Watch some of the best goals of the 2018 World Cup so far, as Kendall Waston's goal for Costa Rica means each of the 32 nations has scored at least one goal in the competition.

HIGHLIGHTS: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Video

'Extraordinary' caught and bowled to remove Hales

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired