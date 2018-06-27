George McLennan: Maidstone United sign left-back on one-year deal

George McLennan played 38 games in Cheltenham's National League-winning campaign of 2015-16

Maidstone United have signed left-back George McLennan for the upcoming National League season.

The 22-year-old, who was part of Cheltenham's National League-winning side in the 2015-16 season, has also spent time at Sutton United.

The former Reading academy player has also represented Scotland at youth level in 2014.

"He's won this league with Cheltenham, so he's got experience as well and still only 22," said boss Jay Saunders.

"For me he ticks a lot of boxes - a good size, a good age and will be a great addition to the squad."

