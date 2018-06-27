BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Something not right in German camp - Jermaine Jenas
Something not right in German camp - Jenas
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport's Jermaine Jenas believes there is "something not right" in the German camp after the 2014 champions are knocked out of the group stage after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea.
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired