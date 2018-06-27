BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Something not right in German camp - Jermaine Jenas

Something not right in German camp - Jenas

BBC Sport's Jermaine Jenas believes there is "something not right" in the German camp after the 2014 champions are knocked out of the group stage after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

