Jack King: Ebbsfleet sign former Stevenage man

Jack King featured 37 times for Stevenage last season

National League side Ebbsfleet United have signed Jack King after he was released by League Two club Stevenage.

The 32-year-old scored three goals in 76 appearances after joining Boro in August 2016, initially on loan.

King can play in defence and midfield and has previously had spells at Preston and Scunthorpe United.

"I see him as a footballing centre-back and that's the position he'll be competing for with us," Ebbsfleet boss Daryl McMahon told the club website.

