Dujon Sterling: Coventry City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan
-
- From the section Coventry
Coventry City have signed teenage Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan deal.
The 18-year-old under-19 international helped England win the 2017 European Under-19 Championship and has won two FA Youth Cups with the Blues.
"Dujon is someone with great pedigree and a lot of potential, who will add another dimension to our play," manager Mark Robins told Coventry's website.
"Though primarily a defender, he can play anywhere down the right side."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.