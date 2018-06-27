BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead against Serbia
Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead
- From the section Football
Paulinho scores a neat lob over Vladimir Stojkovic to give Brazil the lead in their final Group E fixture at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Serbia 0-2 Brazil
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired