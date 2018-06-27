BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer scores own goal from penalty
Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty
- From the section World Cup
Yann Sommer scores a bizarre own goal from a Bryan Ruiz penalty in the last minute of Costa Rica's 2-2 draw with Switzerland in group E.
MATCH REPORT: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica
Available to UK users only.
