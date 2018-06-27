BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Son Heung-min taps into empty net after Manuel Neuer error

Where's Neuer gone? South Korea score second as keeper goes AWOL

Son Heung-min taps into an empty net to double South Korea's lead against Germany after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is caught up field searching for a goal.

MATCH REPORT: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Available to UK users only.

