George Carline: Solihull Moors midfielder agrees new contract

George Carline
George Carline's last league goal came in a 3-1 win at Macclesfield in April 2017

Solihull Moors midfielder George Carline has agreed a new contract at the National League club.

The 25-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at Damson Park and is the seventh player to agree new terms this summer.

He played 33 times for Moors last season in the league, helping them avoid relegation, having scored four goals in 25 games in 2016-17.

The former England C international moved to the club in 2016 from Hednesford Town.

