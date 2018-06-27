BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'

John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'

England defender John Stones talks to Gabby Logan about expectations ahead of the Belgium game, his Yorkshire grit and the possibility of a bank holiday in his honour after his two goals against Panama.

