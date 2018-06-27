BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'
John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'
- From the section World Cup
England defender John Stones talks to Gabby Logan about expectations ahead of the Belgium game, his Yorkshire grit and the possibility of a bank holiday in his honour after his two goals against Panama.
