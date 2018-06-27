Mark Muniesa: Defender leaves Stoke for Spanish club Girona

Marc Muniesa in action for Girona
Marc Muniesa spent last season on loan with Girona

Spanish defender Marc Muniesa has left Championship club Stoke City to join La Liga side Girona on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with the Catalan side, making 13 league appearances as they preserved their top-flight status.

Muniesa joined the Potters from Barcelona in the summer of 2013, and went on to score three goals in 67 outings for the club.

The details of his move back to Spain are undisclosed.

