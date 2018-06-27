Sweden thump Mexico to reach last 16

Sweden secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with a win over Mexico, who also progressed as world champions Germany were knocked out.

Edson Alvarez's own goal, and strikes from Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist gave Sweden victory.

Mexico failed to pose a serious threat to resolute Sweden despite impressing earlier in the tournament.

The handsome win for Sweden means they now face Group E's runners-up, while Mexico face that group's winners.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired