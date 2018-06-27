BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Edson Alvarez own goal puts Sweden in control

Alvarez own goal extends Sweden's lead

Mexico's Edson Alvarez turns into his own net to put Sweden 3-0 up in their final group F game at the 2018 World Cup.

WATCH MORE: 'Ice-cool' Granqvist spot-kick doubles Sweden lead

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Alvarez own goal extends Sweden's lead

Video

Watch: VAR goal knocks Germany out of the World Cup

Video

'Ice-cool' Granqvist spot-kick doubles Sweden lead

Video

Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead

Video

John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Messi finally makes his mark

Video

Messi's brilliant goal - from every angle we could find

Video

GOAT or human? What is Messi really like?

Video

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Video

Highlights: Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Video

'Brilliant' Rojo volley sends Argentina through

Video

'The boy is back in town' - stunning Messi goal gives Argentina lead

Video

Pure Peruvian emotion after long-awaited win

Video

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Video

Highlights: Australia 0-2 Peru

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Ronaldo's red card reprieve

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Fifa investigating Germany & Sweden full-time scuffle

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, Rodriguez inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

'England can exploit Belgium's defence' - Alex Scott's scouting report

Video

Mascot Zabivaka takes on Lingard & Alli in World Cup dance off

Video

Highlights: Poland 0-3 Colombia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired