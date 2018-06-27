BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Edson Alvarez own goal puts Sweden in control
Alvarez own goal extends Sweden's lead
- From the section World Cup
Mexico's Edson Alvarez turns into his own net to put Sweden 3-0 up in their final group F game at the 2018 World Cup.
