BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Andreas Granqvist spot-kick doubles Sweden lead
'Ice-cool' Granqvist spot-kick doubles Sweden lead
- From the section World Cup
Andreas Granqvist doubles Sweden's lead over Mexico from the penalty spot in their final group F game at the 2018 World Cup.
