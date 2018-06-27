BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: German World Cup exit a surprise - Southgate
German World Cup exit a surprise - Southgate
- From the section World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate admits Germany's exit at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup is a surprise.
The defending world champions finished bottom of Group F after they were beaten 2-0 in their final group match against South Korea.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired