BBC Sport - Radio 1's World Cup Sticker Mission: Chris Stark sings with Alan Shearer
Shearer and Stark share a sing-song
- From the section World Cup
Alan Shearer shares a song with Radio 1's Chris Stark as he drops him at the airport on his way to trying to complete his 2006 World Cup sticker album.
