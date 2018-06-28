BBC Sport - Radio 1's World Cup Sticker Mission: Chris Stark meets Ricardo
I wanted the England player's to see me - Ricardo
- From the section World Cup
On his quest to complete his World Cup 2006 sticker album, Radio 1's Chris Stark speaks to the man who caused national heartbreak at the tournament as England had three of their penalties saved by Portugal's Ricardo in their quarter-final shootout.
