Dusan Tadic: Southampton winger agrees Ajax move

Dusan Tadic scored 23 goals in four seasons with Southampton

Southampton winger Dusan Tadic has agreed to join Dutch club Ajax for an initial 11.4 million euros (£10m).

The 29-year-old Serbia midfielder, who is in Russia for the World Cup, leaves Saints after four years.

He joined from FC Twente for £10.9m in the summer of 2014 and scored 23 goals in 162 appearances for the club.

Tadic, who signed a new four-year deal in 2016, will officially complete his move when the transfer window opens on 1 July.

The attacker has signed a four-year deal with the Eredivisie club and the fee could rise to £11.4m.

Serbia face Brazil on Wednesday (19:00 BST) and can qualify for the round of 16 with a win.

