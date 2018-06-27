Luke Norris: Colchester United sign Swindon Town striker
League Two Colchester United have signed Swindon Town striker Luke Norris for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old former Brentford trainee has signed a three-year deal with Colchester.
He netted 14 times in 38 appearances in all competitions last season, having joined Swindon from Gillingham in 2016.
Swindon had taken up a one-year option to extend Norris' contract earlier this summer, before Colchester's bid was submitted.
