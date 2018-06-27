Luke Norris: Colchester United sign Swindon Town striker

From the section

Luke Norris has scored 39 league goals so far in his senior career

League Two Colchester United have signed Swindon Town striker Luke Norris for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old former Brentford trainee has signed a three-year deal with Colchester.

He netted 14 times in 38 appearances in all competitions last season, having joined Swindon from Gillingham in 2016.

Swindon had taken up a one-year option to extend Norris' contract earlier this summer, before Colchester's bid was submitted.

