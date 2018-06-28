BBC Sport - Radio 1's World Cup Sticker Mission: Chris Stark meets Simone Perrotta
Is Perrotta England's most recent World Cup winner?
- From the section World Cup
If Simone Perrotta won the 2006 World Cup for Italy but was born in England, does that mean he is England's latest World Cup hero? Radio 1's Chris Stark visits the former Italy midfielder in Rome as he attempts to complete his 2006 World Cup sticker album.

