BBC Sport - Radio 1's World Cup Sticker Mission: Chris Stark meets Marvin Andrews
Bongos, marrying Jason Scotland and a stag do in Ibiza
- From the section World Cup
Chris Stark speaks to Marvin Andrews about becoming a preacher and performing the marriage of fellow Trinidadian and former Swansea striker Jason Scotland in a quest to complete his 2006 World Cup sticker album.
Radio 1's World Cup Sticker Mission
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired