Jack Rodwell: Sunderland cancel midfielder's contract

Jack Rodwell made 53 starts over four years at Sunderland

League One side Sunderland have cancelled Jack Rodwell's £43,000-a-week contract, reports BBC Newcastle.

The 27-year-old midfielder only made two league appearances last season as the Black Cats were relegated.

The former Everton and Manchester City man reportedly earned £70,000-a-week at the Stadium of Light during their season in the Championship.

Rodwell, capped three times by England, featured a total of 76 times during his four-year spell at Sunderland.

He finished last season training with the Wearside club's under-23 squad, with then manager Chris Coleman saying in April he "didn't know" where Rodwell was mentally.

The midfielder, whose last senior appearance came in September 2017, had one year remaining on his deal.