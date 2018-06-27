Hibernian Ladies: Lizzie Arnot & Kirsty Smith depart club

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian Ladies 4-2 Celtic Women

Hibernian Ladies have announced the departures of Scotland internationals Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Smith.

Striker Arnot, 22, who has been at Hibs since 2012, recently scored five goals in their 9-0 Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final victory over Celtic.

Right-back Smith, 24, has been part of the Hibs set-up since she was 11.

"They've made a tremendous contribution to the success of Hibernian Ladies over the years," the club said.

"We thank them for their service to the club and wish them both success in the next part of their journey in the game."

Both Smith and Arnot, who has recently returned from 14 months on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament, were part of the Scotland squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Poland.

The SWPL has gone into a five-week summer break, with Hibs three points behind leaders Glasgow City, with a game in hand.