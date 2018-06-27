Grant McCann: Doncaster Rovers appoint former Peterborough boss as manager

Grant McCann spent 21 months as manager of Peterborough United

League One club Doncaster Rovers have appointed former Peterborough boss Grant McCann as their new manager.

The 38-year-old has replaced Darren Ferguson, who left Rovers earlier this month after nearly three seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It is McCann's first job since he was sacked by Posh in February.

"He is one of the most promising young coaches in football, which was shown in his time at Peterborough," Rovers chairman David Blunt said.

Former Northern Ireland international McCann said he wanted to get Doncaster promoted from League One after they finished 15th last season.

"Doncaster are a club with real potential and ambition, and after meeting the chairman and chief executive I am confident we can work together to get the club into the Championship and stay there," he added.

"We have the makings of a successful season, with a good squad of players and backroom staff already in place to provide the foundations."