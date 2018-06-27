BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica highlights
Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Switzerland set up a World Cup last-16 tie with Sweden after a draw with Costa Rica that featured a bizarre late penalty.
MATCH REPORT: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired