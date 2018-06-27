BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica highlights

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Watch highlights as Switzerland set up a World Cup last-16 tie with Sweden after a draw with Costa Rica that featured a bizarre late penalty.

MATCH REPORT: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Video

Watch: VAR goal sends Germany towards World Cup exit

Video

South Korea score second as keeper goes AWOL

Video

German World Cup exit a surprise - Southgate

Video

Something not right in German camp - Jenas

Video

The World Cup champions' curse strikes again

Video

Alvarez own goal extends Sweden's lead

Video

'Ice-cool' Granqvist spot-kick doubles Sweden lead

Video

Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead

Video

John Stones bank holiday? 'I'd push for that for the people'

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Messi finally makes his mark

Video

Messi's brilliant goal - from every angle we could find

Video

GOAT or human? What is Messi really like?

Video

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Video

Highlights: Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Video

'Brilliant' Rojo volley sends Argentina through

Video

'The boy is back in town' - stunning Messi goal gives Argentina lead

Video

Pure Peruvian emotion after long-awaited win

Video

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Video

Highlights: Australia 0-2 Peru

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Ronaldo's red card reprieve

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired