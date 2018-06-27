BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Serbia 0-2 Brazil highlights
Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva send Brazil through to the last 16 as Group E winners at the 2018 World Cup, where they will face Mexico.
MATCH REPORT: Serbia 0-2 Brazil
WATCH MORE: Highlights - South Korea 2-0 Germany
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired