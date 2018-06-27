Kevin Lokko: Dover sign defender from Stevenage on permanent deal

Kevin Lokko in action for Dagenham
Kevin Lokko had a loan spell at Dagenham last season before joining Dover in February

National League side Dover Athletic have signed defender Kevin Lokko from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who can play at centre-back or left-back, made 12 appearances for the Whites last season while on loan from the League Two club.

England C international Lokko joined Stevenage from Maidstone last summer, but only featured twice for Boro.

The former Norwich, Colchester and Welling United player has agreed a two-year contract at Crabble.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired