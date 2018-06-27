Kevin Lokko: Dover sign defender from Stevenage on permanent deal

From the section

Kevin Lokko had a loan spell at Dagenham last season before joining Dover in February

National League side Dover Athletic have signed defender Kevin Lokko from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who can play at centre-back or left-back, made 12 appearances for the Whites last season while on loan from the League Two club.

England C international Lokko joined Stevenage from Maidstone last summer, but only featured twice for Boro.

The former Norwich, Colchester and Welling United player has agreed a two-year contract at Crabble.

