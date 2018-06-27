Jon Meades: AFC Wimbledon defender signs new contract

Jon Meades celebrates scoring a goal for AFC Wimbledon
Jon Meades joined AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2015 after a loan spell with the Dons during the 2012-13 season

AFC Wimbledon defender Jon Meades has signed a new contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old left-back is in his second spell with the Dons and scored two goals in 30 appearances in all competitions last season.

"He has been a good player for us over the years," assistant manager Neil Cox told the club website.

"We are making a few changes, but we wanted to keep Jon because he is an excellent professional."

The terms of Meades' new deal at Kingsmeadow are undisclosed.

