Kenny Miller: Livingston set to appoint former Rangers striker as player-manager

Kenny Miller ended the season serving an internal suspension by Rangers before his contract expired

Livingston will appoint former Rangers striker Kenny Miller as their new player-manager, BBC Scotland has learned.

Miller, 38, is set to be confirmed at a press conference on Saturday.

The former Scotland striker had talks with the West Lothian club's board earlier this week.

The veteran Scotland forward, who left Rangers when his contract expired this summer, succeeds David Hopkin, who left after guiding Livi to promotion.

Miller's first competitive match in charge will be a League Cup group match against Airdrieonions on 14 July.

Livi will also face Hamilton Academical, Annan Athletic and Berwick Rangers next month before opening their Premiership campaign - their first since 2006 - away at champions Celtic on 4 August.

Miller has scored more than 200 goals in over 600 appearances for nine different clubs - including three spells at Rangers - in Scotland, England, Wales, Turkey and Canada.

The striker also won 69 caps for Scotland between from 2001 to 2013, scoring 18 international goals.