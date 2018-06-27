BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kim Young-gwon's VAR goal knocks out Germany out
Watch: VAR goal knocks Germany out of the World Cup
- From the section World Cup
Watch as VAR is used to confirm a goal by South Korea's Kim Young-gwon which knocks holders Germany out of the World Cup.
