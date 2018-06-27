BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Ludwig Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead against Mexico
Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead
- From the section World Cup
Left-back Ludwig Augustinsson volleys home his first international goal for Sweden to give them a 1-0 lead over Mexico in the final round of Group F fixtures at World Cup 2018.
Available to UK users only.
