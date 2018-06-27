BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Mexico 0-3 Sweden highlights
Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as goals from Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist, plus an own goal from Mexico's Edson Alvarez help Sweden comfortably beat Mexico to send them through to the last 16 as winners of Group F.
MATCH REPORT: Mexico 0-3 Sweden
WATCH MORE: Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired