BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: South Korea 2-0 Germany highlights
Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as defending champions Germany are eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after losing to South Korea in Kazan.
MATCH REPORT: South Korea 2-0 Germany
HIGHLIGHTS: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired