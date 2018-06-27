Piero Mingoia: Accrington Stanley re-sign Cambridge United midfielder

Piero Mingoia
Piero Mingoia scored five goals in 62 league appearances for Cambridge United

League One Accrington Stanley have re-signed Cambridge United midfielder Piero Mingoia on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 119 league appearances for Stanley before joining the U's in June 2016.

He told the club website: "I'm over the moon. I've always got on so well with everyone here it's like coming back home. I can't wait to get started.

"I'd like to thank the fans for the way that they've always treated me. I hope to repay them again like I did before."

