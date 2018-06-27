World Cup: Anders Svensson will give up tacos if Mexico oust Sweden

Anders Svensson played at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups for Sweden

Mexico v Sweden Venue: Central Stadium, Ekaterinburg. Date: Wednesday, 27 June at 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two at 14:45 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Former Sweden midfielder Anders Svensson says he will give up his favourite food if Mexico knock his country out of the World Cup.

Svensson, who played for Southampton, is nicknamed 'Taco' because of his love of the Mexican dish.

The Swedes are at risk of elimination unless they beat Group F leaders Mexico on Wednesday (15:00 BST).

"It's the last time I'll eat it if Mexico knock Sweden out," said Svensson, Sweden's most-capped player.

The 41-year-old posted a video on Instagram of him wearing a Sweden shirt from one of his 148 international appearances.

"It's a huge sacrifice from me, so make sure you eat them [the Mexicans] up. Best of luck!" he added.

Mexico lead Group F on six points while Germany - who face bottom side South Korea - and Sweden both have three points.