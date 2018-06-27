Lewie Coyle: Fleetwood Town re-sign Leeds United full-back on loan

Lewie Coyle
Lewie Coyle made 48 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood while on loan last season

Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle has re-signed for League One Fleetwood Town on a six-month loan until 6 January.

The 22-year-old spent all of 2017-18 on loan with the Cod Army and won the Players' Player of the Year award before new boss Joey Barton's arrival.

"The new head coach was a massive influence in my move and it just made sense with me coming back," Coyle told Fleetwood's website.

He has played 23 times in all competitions for Leeds since 2015.

