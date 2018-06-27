Marouane Fellaini: Manchester United midfielder close to signing new two-year deal

Marouane Fellaini is with the Belgium squad at the World Cup in Russia

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini is close to signing a new two-year contract at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old, whose current deal expires on 30 June, was expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

United manager Jose Mourinho said he wanted Fellaini to stay and the club have spent the past few months trying to persuade him to remain.

Fellaini has scored 20 goals in 156 appearances for United since his £27m move from Everton in 2013.

He became David Moyes' first significant signing after the Scottish manager replaced Sir Alex Ferguson, but endured two spells out of the team last season because of a knee injury that eventually required surgery.

Fellaini missed the FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea at Wembley in May due to a muscle strain.